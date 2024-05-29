MAN KILLED AFTER US$2 ROW

A man has been killed in Chimanimani following an argument over US$2. Washington Maphosa, has been arrested over the murder.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Washington Maphosa in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kwakanaka Village in Chimanimani on May 25, 2024, in which Webster Chitombo died. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim indiscriminately after an argument over US$2,” said Police Spokesman, Commissioner, Paul Nyathi.

Police have also said that Aaron Ndlovu (32) was killed at a nightclub in Mbare on May 27, 2024.

A yet-to-be-identified male suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with booted feet following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist with investigations to contact any nearest Police Station.