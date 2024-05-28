NEVILLE MUTSVANGWA AWAITS NEW JUDGE

Neville Mutsvangwa is still sitting in jail waiting for a new judge to be allocated by the registrar.

This follows the recusal of Justice Esther Muremba from his case citing personal reasons. It is said that the judge felt pressured after she was summoned to State House.

Mutsvangwa’s lawyer, Ms Josephine Sande, yesterday said “The matter is now with the registrar of the court for re-allocation to another judge. “We are now waiting for notice of hearing. However, we are not sure whether the new judge to the case will hear fresh submissions or proceed with the ruling. It is not clear yet.”

Mutsvangwa is facing three charges of illegal foreign currency dealings and one of possession of an unlicenced Starlink router.