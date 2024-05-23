MAN RUNS AMOK, SHOOTS EMPLOYEE

A 41-year Shurugwi man, who ran amok and shot his female employee with a Pietro Berreta Pistol, was sentenced to five years in jail by a Gweru Magistrates Court.
Tawanda Darangwa, who pleaded not guilty to attempted
murder charges when he appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Christopher
Maturure, will however, serve an effective three years after two years were
suspended on condition of good behaviour.
In passing the sentence, Magistrate Maturure noted that
Darangwa was drunk when he committed the crime saying this might have
influenced his action.
“I also consider that the offender was remorseful as
evidenced by the fact that after committing the crime, he ferried the
complainant from Shurugwi to Gweru for medication and assisted by paying
medical bills in the sum of US$2 000,” he said.
Magistrate Maturure added: “What makes your crime more
serious is that you used a weapon to a defenceless woman especially that the
victim was your employee.”
Agreed facts are that on September 22, 2021 and at
Gutsaruzhinji Co-operative, Shurugwi, Darangwa shot his employee Marian
Gwasarira on the shoulder once with a Pietro Berreta pistol for unknown
reasons.
Public Prosecutor Sibangani Thando Dube represented the
State and Darangwa was represented by a lawyer from Kwande Legal Practitioners.
