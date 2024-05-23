MAN RUNS AMOK, SHOOTS EMPLOYEE

A 41-year Shurugwi man, who ran amok and shot his female employee with a Pietro Berreta Pistol, was sentenced to five years in jail by a Gweru Magistrates Court.

Tawanda Darangwa, who pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges when he appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Christopher Maturure, will however, serve an effective three years after two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing the sentence, Magistrate Maturure noted that Darangwa was drunk when he committed the crime saying this might have influenced his action.

“I also consider that the offender was remorseful as evidenced by the fact that after committing the crime, he ferried the complainant from Shurugwi to Gweru for medication and assisted by paying medical bills in the sum of US$2 000,” he said.

Magistrate Maturure added: “What makes your crime more serious is that you used a weapon to a defenceless woman especially that the victim was your employee.”

Agreed facts are that on September 22, 2021 and at Gutsaruzhinji Co-operative, Shurugwi, Darangwa shot his employee Marian Gwasarira on the shoulder once with a Pietro Berreta pistol for unknown reasons.

Public Prosecutor Sibangani Thando Dube represented the State and Darangwa was represented by a lawyer from Kwande Legal Practitioners. NEW ZIANA