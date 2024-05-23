MONEY RITUALS LAND N'ANGA IN COURT

A Chipinge n’anga is in court for allegedly duping a client of ZAR 12 000 and US$340.

Kudakwashe Chinhara (22) of Chikwanda Village under Chief Chivese in Chipinge is appearing before Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba.

He allegedly duped Isaac Mudzengi (45) of Hwayi Village, Chief Nhema in Shurugwi the money after promising to perform some rituals for him to receive some money from his employer.

Mudzengi is a truck driver for South African company N.R Group. He was injured on the job in 2022 and did not receive compensation from the company. He then approached Chinhara to speed up the process.

Circumstances are that Mudzengi who was based in South Africa approached Chinhara in April this year and told him that he wanted his employer to pay his compensation that he was promised in 2022.

Chinhara ordered him to pay ZAR1 200. He then told that his compensation would be paid in two days’ time when he sent him the money.

After two days Mudzengi who was in Zimbabwe received a message informing him that his employer had sent him his compensation money via Mukuru. He went to withdraw the money and was told that his message had been doctored.

He then phoned Chinhara who demanded US$70 to put the Mukuru employees under a spell. He complied and sent him the money and again the Mukuru employees told him message was fake.

Chinhara again demanded US$110 to perform rituals to remove a goblin that was bringing Mudzengi bad fortune. He demanded a further US$300 and Mudzengi gave him property valued at ZAR3 000.

He went on to demand more money to remove spirits that were threatening to kill Mudzengi’s son and that is when Mudzengi reported him to the Police. Only ZAR 200 was recovered. Masvingo Mirror