38 KIDS ARRESTED AT VUZU PARTY

Thirty eight minors were apprehended at a Vuzu party in Pumula South last Friday and cops found condoms and alcohol at the scene.

Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said :“We confirm the arrest of 38 children from different schools, including COH&H College, Foundation College, Educare College, St Bernard’s School, Northlea High School, Zim College, Beacon of Life, and school leavers, who were attending a Vuzu party at house number 22614 in Pumula South, Bulawayo.

“On October 11, 2024, at around 1 pm, police received a tip-off about a Vuzu party at the mentioned address. Upon arrival, the house and children were searched, revealing unused condoms, two 750ml bottles of White Stone Vodka, 15 litres of Fourth Street wine, and a bottle of glue.

“The children claimed they had gathered for a birthday party without their parents’ knowledge. The identity of the house owner is yet to be confirmed.”

The police released the minors into the custody of their parents and referred them to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination.