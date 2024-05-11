TEACHER KILLS SELF AT IN-LAWS PLACE

An English teacher from Chimbwembwe High School in Zaka recently committed suicide by drinking poison at his in-laws’ place after an altercation with his wife over allegations of infidelity.
The deceased Alec Makundidze is alleged to have been rushed
to Silveira Mission Hospital where he later died.
Zaka District Schools Inspector Samson Chidzurira confirmed
the death of the teacher but said he had no details of what could have
transpired.
“I received a report from the school head that one teacher
committed suicide but I don’t have details of what happened since the incident
happened as the teacher was at home since it was during the holidays,” said
Chidzurira.
Masvingo Police could not confirm the incident as the
Provincial Police Spokesperson said they were yet to receive the matter with
sources giving several versions of the story
Sources close to the incident said the teacher left the
school earlier last week and went home to his wife, but did not find her. He
then followed her to her parents’ place where she was since they hail from
neighboring villages.
There are sketchy details of what could have happened, but
it is alleged that he later took poison whilst at the in-laws’ place and was
rushed to Silveira Hospital.
The couple is also said to have been going through
undisclosed marital issues prior to the unfortunate incident.
Another source alleged that he was poisoned while at his in-laws’ place where he just started complaining of stomach pain and started vomiting. It is also alleged chickens that ate the vomit later died. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment