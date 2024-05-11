TEACHER KILLS SELF AT IN-LAWS PLACE

An English teacher from Chimbwembwe High School in Zaka recently committed suicide by drinking poison at his in-laws’ place after an altercation with his wife over allegations of infidelity.

The deceased Alec Makundidze is alleged to have been rushed to Silveira Mission Hospital where he later died.

Zaka District Schools Inspector Samson Chidzurira confirmed the death of the teacher but said he had no details of what could have transpired.

“I received a report from the school head that one teacher committed suicide but I don’t have details of what happened since the incident happened as the teacher was at home since it was during the holidays,” said Chidzurira.

Masvingo Police could not confirm the incident as the Provincial Police Spokesperson said they were yet to receive the matter with sources giving several versions of the story

Sources close to the incident said the teacher left the school earlier last week and went home to his wife, but did not find her. He then followed her to her parents’ place where she was since they hail from neighboring villages.

There are sketchy details of what could have happened, but it is alleged that he later took poison whilst at the in-laws’ place and was rushed to Silveira Hospital.

The couple is also said to have been going through undisclosed marital issues prior to the unfortunate incident.

Another source alleged that he was poisoned while at his in-laws’ place where he just started complaining of stomach pain and started vomiting. It is also alleged chickens that ate the vomit later died. TellZimNews