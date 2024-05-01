MADZIBABA ISHMAEL RAPES FIVE MINORS

MADZIBABA Ishmael is facing allegations of raping FIVE minors with whom he has SIX children.

Among the minors, the youngest was 13 and the oldest was 16 and the incidents are believed to have taken place between 2018 to earlier this year.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations.

He spent just hours at home after being released on bail before he was dragged to the Norton Magistrate’s Court where was charged with five counts of rape.

Madzibaba Ishmael was released on bail last Friday, having spent 45 days in remand prison.

He was granted US$1000 bail by the High Court.

But, on Saturday, he was back in court, and back in remand prison, as he is now facing charges of allegedly raping five minors.

The State said Madzibaba Ishmael engaged in sexual intercourse with the first minor child, when she was aged 13, resulting in the birth of one infant.

He allegedly had sexual relations with another teenager (14), resulting in the birth of two children.

Madzibaba Ishmael allegedly engaged in the same sexual relations with two other girls, aged 15, with whom he has two children.

Again, the cult leader engaged in sexual relations with a 16-year-old, resulting in the birth of another infant.

In total he allegedly sired six children with five teenagers.

The matter was remanded to May 7.

His lawyer, Purity Chikangaise, has vowed to get the cult leader out on bail arguing that the High Court has already ruled that he is fit for bail.

She is set to base her arguments on Madzibaba Ishmael’s health, which is deteriorating, as he is believed to be recovering from last year’s poisoning incident.

Madzibaba Ishmael was initially arrested for contravening Section 3(1) and (2) of the Burial and Cremation Act 5:03 and Section 7(1) and (5) of the Children’s Act 5:06.

He is co-accused with Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (47), Zebediah Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume. H Metro