MOTHER OF FIVE STABBED IN CUSTODY ROW

A MOTHER of five children is battling for her life after she was stabbed with an okapi knife in a battle over the custody of children.

Letwin Masunda was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital after her ex-husband, Brian Jangwa, stabbed her several times on shoulders and armpits.

Brian visited Letwin at her parents’ house, confronted her and accused her of denying him access to their five children.

He repeatedly stabbed her and fled the scene. The two divorced sometime in 2022 and Letwin took custody of the children.

Letwin’s mother, Clara Madzuramhende, 51, told H-Metro that she responding well to treatment.

“We thank God that Letwin is recovering well. His ex-husband wanted to kill her,” she said.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Brian.

“Police are investigating a case involving a woman and her former husband in Epworth.

“Accused is staying in Mbare and he was reported to have visited his former wife demanding custody of the children.

“As the misunderstanding ensued, accused drew out an okapi knife from his trousers pocket and followed complainant to her room where he stabbed her several times on the shoulders and armpits before running away, leaving complainant lying on the floor in agony.

“Multiple stab wounds were noted on the complainant’s body and a blood-stained okapi knife used to stab complainant was recovered in complainant’s room.

“Complainant was referred to Sally Mugabe hospital for treatment,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro