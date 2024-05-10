GIRL LOSES VIRGINITY, KILLS SELF

A girl (15) from Plot 4, Inkosi Farm committed suicide on Sunday after virginity tests at the church showed that she was no longer a virgin.

On May 4, 2024, Tariro Svikiro went to the African Apostolic Church with her mother. One prophetess at the church by the name Madzimai Chigora made a prophecy that the girl was no longer a virgin and she denied it.

A virginity test was allegedly forced on her and the result was that her hymen was no longer intact and therefore sex was performed on her.

The girl then allegedly went on to reveal that she slept with two different boys who had the same surname with the prophetess hence they could be her relatives.

Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident to The Mirror. He urged people to follow procedure on such matters and urged parents to stay close to their children.

After the church service the girl went back home with her mother but she was depressed. The next day her mother found her lying on the floor in a critical condition and her son told her that the girl had drunk poison.

She was hurried to Chivhu General Hospital where she died upon admission.

“We are appealing to members of the public to seek counseling services in situations like this. I also urge parents to be very close to their children so that they will feel free to disclose everything to them,” said Chazovachiyi. Masvingo Mirror