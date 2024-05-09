NURSE STABBED TO DEATH AT DOORSTEP

A nurse was accosted and fatally stabbed at her doorstep in Buhera.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed to the Manica Post that Ivy Mangwanya (40), who was stationed at Nerutanga Clinic had returned from Masvingo when the assailant pounced.

“I can confirm a tragic incident that occurred on April 28 in Mangwanya Village under Chief Nerutenga in Buhera, when a local nurse, Ms Ivy Mangwanya who had just arrived from Masvingo, was stabbed on the throat with a sharp object by an unknown assailant. The suspect snatched a Vodacom cellphone and bag containing various clothes and vanished from the scene, leaving the victim to bleed to death.

A bag, suspected to be the one that had been stolen from Ms Magwanya was recovered with some clothes. The deceased’s body was taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for a post-mortem. The suspect is still at large, and we are appealing to the public with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the unknown suspect to report to any nearest police station,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.