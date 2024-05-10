MAN DIVERTS US$30K TO ROORA

A Harare man has been dragged to court after he diverted US$30 000 to pay lobola for his wife. The money was meant to order goods in South Africa.

Rangarirai Shumbairerwa, a forex dealer was charged with theft of property. The complainant, Tamai Dadirai said she gave the dealer the money to order clothes and blankets for sale in her shop. But no goods were delivered and when she asked why she was told the money had been converted to personal use. She then made a police report.

But Rangarirai has denied the claim saying he only received money from Tamai’s former husband, Salisio Janyure. The matter was deferred to June 6 for trial commencement. Rangarirai is out on US$150 bail.