COURT ORDERS RELEASE OF WADYAJENA TRUCKS

The High Court has ordered the release of former Gokwe Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s property which was seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and forfeited after he was arrested on allegations of fraud and money laundering.

Wadyajena who was accused of embezzling funds from the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe meant for acquiring bale cables has been given the green light to get his 25 haulage trucks and two luxurious cars.

The trucks were seized by ZACC after his arrest amid accusations that they were acquired fraudulently.

The ruling was delivered this Wednesday by the High Court of Zimbabwe with Wadyajena’s lawyer, Mr Oliver Marwa explaining the next course of action.

“The High Court has ruled that the continued seizure of our client is unlawful, and it has ordered that ZACC or anyone holding that property must forthwith release the property. If they have any other outstanding issue, they can proceed, it is not a bar against the investigation or prosecution of my client. It is an important victory in the fight against my client and the state.”

The ruling comes after Wadyadyena and his co-accused successfully applied to be removed from remand last year, with the presiding magistrate noting that there were unnecessary delays in completing investigations.

The state will proceed by way of summons if they intend to pursue the criminal charges.