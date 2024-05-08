NEGLIGENT BUS DRIVER FINED

A bus driver has been convicted of negligent driving after he collided with a motorcyclist. Peter Nyakudyano (52) appeared before Mutare Magistrates court and was found guilty.

The court heard that on May 25, Nyakudyano, employed by Bold Cutter Bus Services was driving a bus from Harare to Mutare with 13 passengers. He collided with the motorist who was travelling in the same direction. The motorcyclist was injured and his motorbike was damaged.

Prosecutors said the driver failed to keep a proper lookout, was travelling at excessive speed and failed to stop or act reasonably when the collision happened.

He was fined US$500 or four months in jail.