COUPLE FAKES DAUGHTER'S DEATH FOR MONEY

A Zaka couple was arrested after faking their daughter’s death in an attempt to obtain US$1 000 funeral policy benefits from life assurance company, Ecosure Life Trading.

The two appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie facing fraud charges on May 20, 2024 and were granted bail. The court heard that Godknows Mugondo on the period extending from November to December 2023 Rungamirai Machinjike (27) and Talent Rutindingwe (33) made a misrepresentation to Ecosure Life Trading by making a false claim that their daughter had passed away in order to obtain US$1 000.

Machinjike had registered to Ecosure Funeral Cover and added Rutindingwe, their daughter and her cousin as dependents. Machinjike and Rutindingwe planned to defraud Brighton Machisi employed at Ecosure cash amounting US$1,000 by misrepresenting that their daughter had passed away in November 2023.



To substantiate their claim, Machinjike fraudulently obtained a death confirmation letter from the headman that their daughter passed on at the village and was buried there.

Machinjike went on to convince witnesses from the village to support their claim and obtained copies of their national identity cards for proof.





Machinjike gave her husband the death confirmation letter and national identity cards so that they could process the claim in order to defraud Machisi.



