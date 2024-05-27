MAN JAILED FOR RAPING GIRL (12)

A man from Chegutu has been jailed for 15 years for raping a 12-year-old girl.

“Some time during the month of December 2023 the accused person made some advances towards the complainant. Whenever he met the complainant at the well he would ask to have sex with her and she would always refuse.

One afternoon the accused person saw the complainant at the well and asked to have sexual relations with her. When the complainant refused the accused person grabbed her by the hand, tied her mouth with a cloth before dragging her to a nearby banana plantation where he pushed her to the ground and raped her. The matter came to light when the complainant confided the rape incident to her friend two days later," the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said in a statement.