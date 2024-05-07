GURAMATUNHU CONNED IN CRYPTO CURRENCY DEAL

Eye specialist Solomon Guramatunhu was conned out of US$108 924 in a crypto currency deal by one Lloyd Chiyangwa.

Chiyangwa was remanded in custody by a Harare Magistrate yesterday. The court heard that Guramatunhu engaged Chiyangwa, who was based in the UK at the time and tasked him to set up wallets and to create passwords for these.

Chiyangwa transferred 122 467 Matic tokens worth US$108 924,24 from Guramatunhu’s Metamask wallet to Waybit exchange. Guramatunhu then discovered that the tokens were missing when he intended to move them to another wallet.

Chiyangwa is suspected to have used his iPhone 15 cellphone to make the transaction. Guramatunhu reported the case to the cops.