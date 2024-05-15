MIDLANDS UNI STUDENT FOUND DEAD

A Midlands State University student has been found dead in his room. The overwhelmed 28-year-old committed suicide at the weekend.
Cops confirmed that Roy Much was found hanging from a
window burglar bar with a rope around his neck.
"Police confirms investigating a suspected suicide
case involving a 28-year-old who died after hanging himself at his place of
residence in Senga township in Gweru," Midlands provincial police
spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said yesterday.
