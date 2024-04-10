WOMAN PAYS US$10K FOR CAR WHICH WAS NEVER DELIEVERED

A HARARE woman lost more than US$10 000 to a car dealer.

Clara Muroiwa was allegedly duped by Pedzisai Matsvaru sometime last year that he could import a new vehicle for her.

Clara was lured into paying US$10 400, which included duty payments, but nothing was delivered. She then decided to file a report with the police.

Pedzisai, of Arithmetic Logistics, was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court today.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested a suspected car dealer for fraud. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon,” said Insp Chakanza.