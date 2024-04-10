THREE HOOKERS ROB CLIENT

A TRIO of sex workers, whose base is at Gail Court in Harare, is facing charges of robbing a client during a melee which was sparked by accusations that he had underpaid one of them for her services.
John Mukoma, the complainant, approached Aisha Marira who
charged him US$5 for ‘short time’ services.
Marira suggested that they go to Gail Court and, upon
arrival, she started arguing that the US$5 she had charged wasn’t enough.
She then called her accomplices — Panashe Kamunhu and
Primrose Muduchwa, as well as one Ngoni who is on the run — and they teamed up
against Mukoma, demanding money from him.
They went on to assault him before robbing him of his
phone, Adidas wrist watch and US$40 and fled from the scene.
Mukoma filed a police report and managed to identify his
assailants.
The trio is back in court today. Thomas Chanakira
prosecuted. H Metro
