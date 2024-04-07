WOMAN HIDES DRUGS IN BRA, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Harare woman was remanded in custody on Friday after she was caught with sachets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine drugs in her brassier.
Rutendo Rabvu appeared in court on Friday before magistrate
Apolonia Marutya who remanded her in custody to April 8.
Allegations are that on April 4 detectives from CID Drugs
and Narcotics Harare received information that Rabvu was in possession of
dangerous drugs.
The detectives proceeded to her place of residence in
Dzivarasekwa 3 and uncovered sachets of the drugs from a brassier she was
wearing.
The seized methylenedioxymethamphetamine drug weighed four
grams with a street value of $1 200 000. Standard
