VOCATIONAL CENTRES TO BE TURNED INTO DRUG REHABS

THE Government has set in motion plans to convert some Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) into drug rehabilitation centres, as it moves to de-congest existing facilities while ensuring that inmates acquire life skills that will keep them busy and out of drugs.
Facilities such as Ingutsheni and Ngomahuru Psychiatric
hospitals are overwhelmed with drug and substance abuse inmates.
The development was announced by Health and Child Care
Deputy Minister. Sleiman Kwidini during a tour of Bulawayo hospitals, recently.
He said the move was aimed at ensuring that drug users
recover while also learning a life skill that would enable them to be
economically active after being discharged.
It comes after it has been noted that many drug abusers
relapse as they do not have the skills to help them generate income for
self-sustenance.
“As a country, we are now at an advanced stage to make sure
that Vocational Training Centres (VTC) are turned into rehabilitation centres,
such that the recovering patients from Ingutsheni, Ngomahuru and other
facilities are taken to VTCs, so that our burden from these treatment centres
is lessened,” he said.
Deputy Minister, Kwidini said the two psychiatric hospitals
were serving as rehabilitation centres but were mostly supposed to be curative
facilities.
“We have adopted a holistic approach to the fight against
drug and substance abuse, it’s a multi-sectoral one that involves the Minister
of Youth Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire and the
chairperson of the Drug and Substance Abuse Steering Committee, the Minister of
Defence Oppah Muchinguri is involved,” said Deputy Minister Kwidini.
He, however, did not say which VTCs were going to be
converted, choosing to say a selected few where the burden was heavy.
“It is not a nationwide thing for now, but we are
converting some VTCs such that those who are abusing drugs are rehabilitated
there while being empowered through life skills. Some of these people are
taking drugs because they say they are not employed and have nothing productive
to do. So, if they are to be taken to these places (VTCs), after they are
treated they will have something to do. The VTCs remain operating, but we will
only convert a certain portion of the institutions chosen to rehabilitate the inmates,”
he said.
Zimbabwe is battling a drug and substance abuse problem,
with one major challenge being the shortage of public rehabilitation
facilities.
Deputy Minister Kwidini said those who recover from
rehabilitation should be able to carry out various skills they will attain at
the VTCs as a form of recovery and then fend for themselves after being
discharged.
The two psychiatric hospitals in Zimbabwe were not designed
to be drug rehabilitation centres and traditionally house patients with mental
disorders, but have become the only refuge for drug addicts who cannot afford
private rehabilitation.
Drug abusers are admitted to these facilities because they
exhibit drug-induced psychosis, which requires that they are taken to an
institution where they do not have access to dangerous drugs and alcohol.
Private drug rehabilitation centres around the country cost
between US$800 and US$3 000, which is out of reach for many.
During the tour, Ingutsheni Hospital administration said
they have been facing challenges with anti-psychotic drugs for their patients
with mental health issues.
“The scenario here at Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital is
just the same as what we have seen at UBH, but the only difference is that
there is a low supply of anti-psychotic drugs.
“But, since the Government has allowed the institution to
purchase the drugs from private partners, we are hoping to see an improved
supply of anti-psychotic drugs, which are needed at this institution,” said
Deputy Minister Kwidini.
He had no kind words for the management at UBH who were
accused of running a drug cartel, where they have not been ordering drugs from
Natpharm while some drugs have allegedly been stolen.
He thanked Dr Nemache Mawere the Chief Medical Officer
(CMO) for Ingutsheni, for being innovative and keeping the institution afloat
with agricultural projects.
“There are some saboteurs around him who are throwing
spanners in his way. We have seen that they are growing vegetables and maize to
feed the patients. For now, they have about 3
000 chickens, which they are keeping and they are pushing 1 000 every
two weeks.
“They are getting about US$1 500 profit, which is a lot of
money, which can add in the procurement of drugs. I think they are in a good
direction,” said Deputy Minister Kwidini adding that the Government would
assist the hospital with boreholes to increase production. Sunday News
