VEZHA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on decorated soldier and military strategist Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, who died in a road traffic accident on Tuesday.

Brig-Gen Vezha, along with three other Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) officers, passed away following a head-on collision at the 180km-peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Cde Lovemore Matuke announced the conferment of the national hero status yesterday at the Vezha homestead in Chivi, Masvingo province.

“The Head of State, President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of our party, Zanu-PF, through its Politburo, has bestowed on the late Brigadier-General Vezha, who passed away a few days ago, national hero status,” said Cde Matuke.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa described Brig-Gen Vezha as a patriot.

“We are very happy as a province with the honour bestowed on our hero, Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

“He was a gallant son of the soil who fought for our freedom.”

Masvingo Province Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said Brig-Gen Vezha was a dedicated cadre.

“Shadreck was man who sacrificed his life for the security of the nation,” he said.

“He was one of us in this province and that is why we have come together with the provincial chairperson.”

Family spokesperson Mr Chimera Gwatinyanya thanked President Mnangagwa for honouring Brig-Gen Vezha.

“We want to thank the President, Dr Mnangagwa, for honouring my brother,” he said.

In statement of condolence last week, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “The unfortunate loss of lives and injuries occurred at a time when the country was preparing to celebrate 44 years of independence. While the nation is in a celebratory mood, your people’s force participates with a heavy heart and deep sorrow.

“We share the grief and pain with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, the family and the nation as a whole as we mourn the departed.

“May our dear Lord comfort you during this difficult moment.

“May the dear souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”

In a separate statement, ZDF director of public relations and international affairs, Brigadier-General Augustine Chipwere, said the accident occurred when a vehicle with the ZDF officers, which was headed towards Kadoma, attempted to overtake and encroached into the oncoming vehicle’s lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5, which was travelling towards Kwekwe.

“Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic accident at the 180km-peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, about 2km from Battlefields.

“According to preliminary investigations, it was established that Brigadier-General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane, resulting in head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5.

“Some passengers who were aboard both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injury and are admitted at Gweru and Kwekwe General hospitals.” Sunday Mail