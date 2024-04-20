VEZHA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has conferred national hero status on decorated soldier and military strategist Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, who died in a road traffic accident on Tuesday.
Brig-Gen Vezha, along with three other Zimbabwe Defence
Forces (ZDF) officers, passed away following a head-on collision at the
180km-peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.
Zanu-PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Cde
Lovemore Matuke announced the conferment of the national hero status yesterday
at the Vezha homestead in Chivi, Masvingo province.
“The Head of State, President Mnangagwa, who is also the
First Secretary of our party, Zanu-PF, through its Politburo, has bestowed on
the late Brigadier-General Vezha, who passed away a few days ago, national hero
status,” said Cde Matuke.
Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Robson
Mavhenyengwa described Brig-Gen Vezha as a patriot.
“We are very happy as a province with the honour bestowed
on our hero, Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.
“He was a gallant son of the soil who fought for our
freedom.”
Masvingo Province Minister of State for Provincial Affairs
and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said Brig-Gen Vezha was a dedicated cadre.
“Shadreck was man who sacrificed his life for the security
of the nation,” he said.
“He was one of us in this province and that is why we have
come together with the provincial chairperson.”
Family spokesperson Mr Chimera Gwatinyanya thanked
President Mnangagwa for honouring Brig-Gen Vezha.
“We want to thank the President, Dr Mnangagwa, for
honouring my brother,” he said.
In statement of condolence last week, Defence Minister
Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said: “The unfortunate loss of lives and injuries
occurred at a time when the country was preparing to celebrate 44 years of
independence. While the nation is in a celebratory mood, your people’s force
participates with a heavy heart and deep sorrow.
“We share the grief and pain with His Excellency, the
President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe
Defence Forces, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, the family and the nation as a whole as we
mourn the departed.
“May our dear Lord comfort you during this difficult
moment.
“May the dear souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”
In a separate statement, ZDF director of public relations
and international affairs, Brigadier-General Augustine Chipwere, said the
accident occurred when a vehicle with the ZDF officers, which was headed
towards Kadoma, attempted to overtake and encroached into the oncoming
vehicle’s lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5, which was
travelling towards Kwekwe.
“Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube,
Major Mqondisi Gumbo and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic
accident at the 180km-peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, about 2km from
Battlefields.
“According to preliminary investigations, it was
established that Brigadier-General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified
vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane, resulting in head-on
collision with a Mazda CX-5.
“Some passengers who were aboard both vehicles sustained
varying degrees of injury and are admitted at Gweru and Kwekwe General
hospitals.” Sunday Mail
