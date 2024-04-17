FIFI CASE : EX LOVER GRANTED BAIL

A 19-YEAR-OLD Harare man has been arraigned before the courts after he allegedly leaked nude pictures of famous socialite Felistas Murata (Mai Titi)’s daughter Felicia Muzeya on social media.

Muzeya (18) reported her ex-boyfriend Amir Mhaka to the police after he allegedly leaked her intimate images on social media last week after she moved on to a new romantic relationship.

She is accusing Mhaka of exposing her intimate images across social media platforms without her consent after she had shared the pictures during their relationship.

Mhaka was remanded out of custody on US$50 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga and was ordered to return to court on May 15 for trial commencement.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira alleged that Muzeya and Mhaka met on Instagram in 2020 and began dating online.

The two later met physically and continued with the relationship until they broke up in April 2022 after a misunderstanding.

During the course of their relationship, Mhaka allegedly asked for Muzeya’s intimate pictures which she sent to him.

However, Mhaka reportedly sent text messages to Muzeya threatening to post the images on social media platforms after they broke up.

Muzeya had moved on to another relationship in 2023 with Mhaka expressing his unhappiness over the development and allegedly send the new boyfriend disparaging messages about the his ex-girlfriend.

Chigumira also told the court that Muzeya was told by her sister Tanatswa Mutikani on April 9 this year that there were intimate pictures of her trending on social media.

She identified the photos and confirmed that she had sent them to Mhaka before reporting the case to the police leading to his arrest. Newsday