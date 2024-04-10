SUSPECTS RELEASE : COP CLEARED

AN officer based at Glen View Police Station was yesterday acquitted of abuse of office after the trial magistrate found there was inadequate evidence to prove that he received a US$80 bribe to release suspected kidnappers from the holding cells.

Mafuwa Joseph (48) was facing criminal abuse of office charges before Harare magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka.

It was the State’s case that Mafuwa solicited a bribe to release three men who allegedly kidnapped and stole money from Tinashe Tawambirwa from Southlea Park in Harare.

In her ruling, the magistrate noted that a police officer called as a witness by the State testified that he checked the docket and failed to find the suspected kidnappers’ names.

“The State failed to lead evidence that the accused solicited US$80 from one Brighton Mutandwa, hence the accused is found not guilty and acquitted,” magistrate Chakanyuka ruled.

The allegations were that on March 17 last year Mafuwa was in charge of the RG Market Square base when Mr Tawambirwa reported a case of theft and kidnapping against a commuter omnibus crew comprising Richard Mudzviti, Nyasha Chitambwe and a third only identified as Dread, who is still at large.

It was alleged that the three were arrested and detained in the holding cells at the base, a report was made at the base and their kombi was impounded as evidence in that report of kidnapping and theft.

Mr Tawambirwa was advised by Mafuwa to follow up his case at Harare Central police the following day.

“The manager of the commuter omnibus crew Brighton Mutambwi allegedly came at the base and approached Mafuwa who solicited for US$80 for the facilitation of the release of the alleged trio with their commuter omnibus the court was told.

The allegations were that Mafuwa released the three and the kombi without handing any receipts to the manager, which was unlawful and contrary to his duties.

When Mr Tawambirwa made a follow up of his case he was told by ZRP Kopje Assistant Inspector Mushangwe at Harare Central Police that there was no record of the alleged kidnappers resulting in him filing a report at Harare Central against Mafuwa. Herald