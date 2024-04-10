SUSPECTS RELEASE : COP CLEARED

AN officer based at Glen View Police Station was yesterday acquitted of abuse of office after the trial magistrate found there was inadequate evidence to prove that he received a US$80 bribe to release suspected kidnappers from the holding cells.
Mafuwa Joseph (48) was facing criminal abuse of office
charges before Harare magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka.
It was the State’s
case that Mafuwa solicited a bribe to release three men who allegedly kidnapped
and stole money from Tinashe Tawambirwa from Southlea Park in Harare.
In her ruling, the magistrate noted that a police officer
called as a witness by the State testified that he checked the docket and
failed to find the suspected kidnappers’ names.
“The State failed to lead evidence that the accused
solicited US$80 from one Brighton Mutandwa, hence the accused is found not
guilty and acquitted,” magistrate Chakanyuka ruled.
The allegations were
that on March 17 last year Mafuwa was in charge of the RG Market Square base
when Mr Tawambirwa reported a case of theft and kidnapping against a commuter
omnibus crew comprising Richard Mudzviti, Nyasha Chitambwe and a third only
identified as Dread, who is still at large.
It was alleged that the three were arrested and detained in
the holding cells at the base, a report was made at the base and their kombi
was impounded as evidence in that report of kidnapping and theft.
Mr Tawambirwa was advised by Mafuwa to follow up his case
at Harare Central police the following day.
“The manager of the commuter omnibus crew Brighton Mutambwi
allegedly came at the base and approached Mafuwa who solicited for US$80 for
the facilitation of the release of the alleged trio with their commuter omnibus
the court was told.
The allegations were that Mafuwa released the three and the
kombi without handing any receipts to the manager, which was unlawful and
contrary to his duties.
When Mr Tawambirwa made a follow up of his case he was told
by ZRP Kopje Assistant Inspector Mushangwe at Harare Central Police that there
was no record of the alleged kidnappers resulting in him filing a report at
Harare Central against Mafuwa. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment