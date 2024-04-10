ZEC : WE ARE READY FOR BY-ELECTIONS

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is ready to hold by-elections in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies, with 106 polling stations having been identified.
“It is hereby notified in terms of section 51 (3) of the
Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has
identified one hundred and six (106) polling stations where polling will take
place on Saturday 27 April 2024 in the by-elections. The polling stations shall
be located in the centres specified,” said ZEC chief elections officer Mr
Utloile Silaigwana in a statement.
He said polling shall take place from 7am to 7pm to elect
specified constituency members of the National Assembly.
President Mnangagwa proclaimed April 27 as the date for
by-elections in Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the
resignation of Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Norman Rusty Markham, respectively.
Five candidates filed their papers to contest in the
elections.
The Nomination Court sat at the Harare Magistrate Courts to
receive papers and closed at 4pm on Tuesday last week with seven prospective
candidates filing their nomination papers.
However, only five were duly nominated at the end of the
verification process after one aspiring candidate dropped out for not raising
the nomination fee in time, while the other one failed to find five voters
willing to nominate him in the constituency.
In Mt Pleasant
constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu PF will contest against independent
candidates Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky.
In Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will
battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza, who is standing as an
independent candidate.
Meanwhile, Zanu PF has deployed its campaign teams for the
by-elections to ensure a resounding victory.
The revolutionary party has so far won the bulk of
by-elections held across the country since last August’s harmonised general
elections.
Over the weekend, Zanu PF candidate Cde Christine Sigauke
won ward 3 Local Authority by-elections in Redcliff Constituency, Kwekwe
district. The ward was in the hands of the opposition party for over two
decades. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment