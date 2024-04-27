SIX MINORS KILLED IN BEATRICE CRASH



SIX minors were among the 16 accident victims who died in an accident that occurred in Beatrice, at the 52-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway, on Friday.

Fifteen people died on the spot on Friday, while another, who was admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, passed away yesterday.

The accident occurred when a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter commuter omnibus, carrying 44 passengers who were all members of the Angels Family Apostolic Church, collided head-on with a haulage truck.

Yesterday, police released the names of the deceased minors.

They are Elisha Jack (6), Elija Jack (5), Ezra Jack (1), Leeroy Kido (8), Lloyd Kido (4) and Kelly Kwenda (3), all from Epworth.

The deceased adults are Joyce Mudzinzwa (44), Prudence Mahachi (31), Talent Rangwa (23), Elmod Ncube (18), all from Overspill in Epworth; and Decision Maizivei (26) from Madheu village, Buhera.

Police say the remaining victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police investigations have established that the accident occurred after an Adolph haulage truck with no passengers on board, which was travelling towards Harare, hit a VW Polo vehicle from behind.

“The VW Polo vehicle was travelling towards Harare with no passengers. As a result, the haulage truck veered off the road to the oncoming lane and was involved in a head-on collision with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter travelling towards Chivhu with 44 passengers on board.

“The passengers were members of Angels Family Apostolic Church, who were on their way to Makumumavi Shrine, Chivhu,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to be vigilant on the roads and observe stipulated speed limits.

“Above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.”

Bodies of the victims were sent to Chivhu General Hospital for post-mortem. Sunday Mail