SIX MINORS KILLED IN BEATRICE CRASH

SIX minors were among the 16 accident victims who died in an accident that occurred in Beatrice, at the 52-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway, on Friday.
Fifteen people died on the spot on Friday, while another,
who was admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, passed away yesterday.
The accident occurred when a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
commuter omnibus, carrying 44 passengers who were all members of the Angels
Family Apostolic Church, collided head-on with a haulage truck.
Yesterday, police released the names of the deceased
minors.
They are Elisha Jack (6), Elija Jack (5), Ezra Jack (1),
Leeroy Kido (8), Lloyd Kido (4) and Kelly Kwenda (3), all from Epworth.
The deceased adults are Joyce Mudzinzwa (44), Prudence
Mahachi (31), Talent Rangwa (23), Elmod Ncube (18), all from Overspill in
Epworth; and Decision Maizivei (26) from Madheu village, Buhera.
Police say the remaining victims are yet to be identified
by their next of kin.
In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police investigations have
established that the accident occurred after an Adolph haulage truck with no
passengers on board, which was travelling towards Harare, hit a VW Polo vehicle
from behind.
“The VW Polo vehicle was travelling towards Harare with no
passengers. As a result, the haulage truck veered off the road to the oncoming
lane and was involved in a head-on collision with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
travelling towards Chivhu with 44 passengers on board.
“The passengers were members of Angels Family Apostolic
Church, who were on their way to Makumumavi Shrine, Chivhu,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to be vigilant on the
roads and observe stipulated speed limits.
“Above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules
and regulations to safeguard human lives.”
Bodies of the victims were sent to Chivhu General Hospital for post-mortem. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment