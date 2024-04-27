LOW VOTER TURNOUT FOR BY-ELECTIONS



A PEACEFUL environment and low voter turnout marked National Assembly by-elections in Harare East and Mt Pleasant constituencies yesterday, as ZANU PF candidates faced off against independent contenders for both seats.

The seats fell vacant after former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Allan Rusty Markham (Harare East) resigned from Parliament early this year.

In Harare East, ZANU PF’s Cde Kevin Mutimbanyoka contested Ms Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza.

The ruling party’s Cde George Mashavave was pitted against Mr Nason Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky — both independent candidates — in the Mt Pleasant Constituency.

Results from the polling stations were expected last night after voting at most polling stations ended at the stipulated 7pm.

The Sunday Mail visited several polling stations, and despite the fact that voting began early, voter turnout was low.

At Chikurubi, which is in Harare East, scores of people cast their ballots in the morning.

However, by mid-afternoon, few people were going to the polling stations.

In Mt Pleasant, people were trickling in to vote.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail last night, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the elections went on smoothly, but lamented the low numbers.

“ZEC made sure that it facilitated voting to proceed smoothly in the two constituencies by putting in place all the logistics, material and human resources. By 7am, all the polling stations had opened right on the dot. I visited several polling stations during opening time, and there were no queues. By mid-morning, a few voters had trickled in to vote.

“As at 4pm, the percentage voter turnout in Mt Pleasant was at 10,4 percent, 11,2 percent in Harare. I hope by the time polls had closed at 7pm, the numbers had increased.”

He added: “As the elections management body, we encourage voters to turn up for these by-elections; it’s for their interests as it is their constitutional right to choose their representatives.

“But overall, I am happy that the process has gone on smoothly and peacefully.” Sunday Mail