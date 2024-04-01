RAMAPHOSA, MALEMA SPEND EASTER AT ZCC

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Easter Sunday took his election campaign to one of the biggest churches in South Africa, the St Engenas ZCC at Moria in Limpopo, where he received a warm welcome.

Though Ramaphosa in his short address to the thousands of congregants from across the country said he came in his personal capacity, the visit to church was part of the ANC’s campaign ahead of the national and provincial elections on May 29.

Ramaphosa has been visiting churches, taxi ranks and malls, picking up babies and shaking many hands.

This is part of his charm offensive that the ANC hopes will ensure its re-election in May.

The president and the other political leaders in attendance, including the EFF’s Julius Malema, joined the thousands of worshippers on Sunday as they knelt during prayer.

Ramaphosa and Malema both received a warm welcome and loud applause when Bishop Engenas Lekganyane introduced them to the congregants.

For a leader of a party that is seemingly under siege and on the verge of losing power, Ramaphosa exuded great confidence.

In his short address, Ramaphosa said he had come to the church in his personal capacity and not as a politician, unlike his previous visit when he attended in his official capacity.

“I greet you all Zionists, I came here in my personal capacity and not for politics,” Ramaphosa said to loud cheers.

“Bishop, I want to congratulate the church for turning 100 years. Today I am starting to see so many people. I also want to thank you for the lovely church regalia that you have donned.”

Ramaphosa said he acknowledged what Bishop Lekganyane had said in his sermon that South Africa had vast natural resources and minerals which should be used to lift its people out of poverty.





He said he would ensure that this happened.

While he said he was attending in his personal capacity, the president's visit to the St Engenas ZCC was arranged by Luthuli House and he appeared side-by-side with the ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli at a doorstop after the church service.

“For me it's a humbling moment, a moment of great reflection particularly when you hear a sermon that was delivered by the bishop. The bishop delivered a very incredible sermon about particular things about how to take the country forward, how to make sure that our country can move ahead,” Ramaphosa told the media.

“So I leave here uplifted, my spirits are high and to join hundreds of worshippers here is something that is always wonderful so I'm glad to have been here.”

Ramaphosa was also accompanied by members of ANC national executive committee (NEC), some of whom are also in the cabinet, including Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Aaron Motsoaledi and Donald Selamolela. ANC leaders in Limpopo including provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe, Florence Radzilani and John Mpe, also joined him.

Malema was joined by his wife and head of EFF presidency and MP Vuyani Pambo.

Malema and Ramaphosa shared a hug on stage in front of thousands of St Engenas ZCC members.

Ramaphosa said he was confident of an overwhelming victory for the ANC in the elections, so much so that the party was not even considering any talk of a coalition government.

