MAN RAPES MENTALLY ILL WOMAN IN A BEERHALL TOILET

A man from Chiredzi who works for a beef company in Chiredzi has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman.

Tichaona Mutoti (21) of house number 7729 Makondo, Chiredzi allegedly raped the complainant in a toilet inside Chigarapasi Beerhall in Chiredzi.

Mgistrate Vimbai Mutukwa heard the case.

The State said on March 24, 2024, Mutoti went to Chigarapasi in the evening and dragged the mentally challenged woman into a disused toilet which she uses as a home. He brought her down on her back, pushed her skirt to the waist and removed his trousers to knee level and raped her.

Layman Zvirinani, a worker at Chigarapasi heard the woman crying asking Mutoti to release her because she was in pain. Zvirinani entered the toilet and found Mototi on top of the woman having sex with her.

Magistrate Mutukwa postponed the case to April 1, 2024. Mutoti is remanded in custody.

Tanyaradzwa Tinagwo appeared for the state. Masvingo Mirror