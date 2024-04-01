CARETAKER STUMBLES ON BURNT HUMAN REMAINS

BURNT human remains were found in Westlea on Good Friday.
A skull, spinal cord and some bones, believed to be of an
adult person, were found by a Westlea Nursery Gardens caretaker who had gone to
relieve himself.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the case.
“Police are investigating a case involving burnt human
remains recovered at a wetland in Westlea,” said Insp Chakanza.
“On March 29, at around 1530 hours, the informant walked
for about approximately 100 metres from his work place into the wetland to
relieve himself.
“He entered into the grassland for privacy and that is when
he discovered burnt human remains of an adult person.
“At the scene, it was observed that there was burnt human
skull and spinal cord and bones.
“It was also discovered that there were some ashes and
wires of burnt tyres suspected to have been used to burn the body.
“Investigations are in progress,” said Insp Chakanza. H
Metro
