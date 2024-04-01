CARETAKER STUMBLES ON BURNT HUMAN REMAINS

BURNT human remains were found in Westlea on Good Friday.

A skull, spinal cord and some bones, believed to be of an adult person, were found by a Westlea Nursery Gardens caretaker who had gone to relieve himself.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a case involving burnt human remains recovered at a wetland in Westlea,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On March 29, at around 1530 hours, the informant walked for about approximately 100 metres from his work place into the wetland to relieve himself.

“He entered into the grassland for privacy and that is when he discovered burnt human remains of an adult person.

“At the scene, it was observed that there was burnt human skull and spinal cord and bones.

“It was also discovered that there were some ashes and wires of burnt tyres suspected to have been used to burn the body.

“Investigations are in progress,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro