PRISON GUARD STEALS FROM GOVT COMPLEX

IN an ironic twist of events, a suspected thief, who is employed by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, went on a stealing spree at the New Government Complex.

He stole computer hardware equipment. Kwandokuhle Ndethi appeared in court over the weekend facing eight counts of unlawful entry.

The court heard that on March 27, Ndethi broke into the office of the Attorney General and stole an HP Monitor and two HP printers.

He stole an HP printer from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education offices on April 1.

He struck again in the same department on April 3 and stole three HP computers.

Ndethi then broke into the Finance Ministry procurement department on April 2 and stole an HP computer and printer.

He stole from the same department in January and went away with six printers, a 55-inch television set and a power bank.

He ran out of luck and was caught stealing last week. He led the police to the recovery of some of the equipment. H Metro