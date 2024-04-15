MAN BEDS MARRIED WOMAN, STRUCK WITH AN AXE

A 54 year-old man is battling for his life at a local hospital after he was struck by an axe for having an affair with a married woman in Mudzi.

Chris Chamutere, of Kasuso Village, under Chief Goronga, was caught in bed with a married woman Teresa Karidza, 49, on her matrimonial bed.

Teresa’s husband David Susoence, 58, had been tipped by neighbours about his wife’s shenanigans.

He struck Chris with an axe and he was rushed to Kotwa District Hospital.

He was then referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, confirmed the case urging people to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“Police are investigating an attempted murder case in Mudzi,” said Insp Chazovachii.

“Circumstances are that on April 8, at around 2000 hours, the complainant visited his girlfriend for a sleepover.

“The girlfriend is married and her husband works as a security guard in Harare.

“At around 0130 hours, the two lovers heard a knock on the door and the woman went out to check who was knocking but she did not see anyone. Out of fear, the complainant ran away from the house but he was chased by an unknown accused person who then struck him with an axe on the lower abdomen and on the right hand.

“We want to discourage members of the public from taking the law into their own hands.

“When they have issues, they should simply report to the police or seek counselling from community elders, police or church leaders,” said Insp Chazovachii. H Metro