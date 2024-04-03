PASTOR SELLS HIRED CAR

Pastor Peter Rego, a chaplin at Philadelphia Academy has appeared in court for allegedly selling a car he had hired.

Rego was remanded out of custody to April 11 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with theft of trust property.

The State alleged that between November 2022 and January 2023, Rego hired a Nissan Hardbody from the complainant and paid US$500.

He was supposed to return the car in January 2023, but did not return it, alleging that it had broken down in Mazowe.

The court heard Rego sold the car without his knowledge and consent.

The complainant later discovered that Rego had sold the car and converted the money into his own use, prompting him to make a report to police. Herald