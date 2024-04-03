PASTOR SELLS HIRED CAR

Pastor Peter Rego, a chaplin at Philadelphia Academy has
appeared in court for allegedly selling a car he had hired.
Rego was remanded out of custody to April 11 when he
appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with theft of trust
property.
The State alleged that between November 2022 and January
2023, Rego hired a Nissan Hardbody from the complainant and paid US$500.
He was supposed to return the car in January 2023, but did
not return it, alleging that it had broken down in Mazowe.
The court heard Rego sold the car without his knowledge and
consent.
The complainant later discovered that Rego had sold the car
and converted the money into his own use, prompting him to make a report to
police. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment