GREEN BOMBERS BACK IN JUNE

The national youth service programme has been relaunched and will resume this June, with an initial enrolment of 750 youths drawn from all provinces.
Renamed the Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ), the six months
training programme is set to train thousands of youths.
Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr
Jenfan Muswere announced this yesterday during a post-Cabinet media briefing
session in Harare.
The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and
Vocational Training Tino Machakaire had briefed Cabinet on the programme’s
re-establishment.
YSZ comes as the Government moves to inculcate a culture of
service, constructive participation of youths in nation-building activities and
the need to keep youths away from societal ills such as drug and substance
abuse resulting from idleness.
Dr Muswere said since the Cabinet decision in 2021 to
re-establish the national youth service programme, some progress has been
registered by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational
Training.
“Achievements to date include the National Youth Service
Bill being drafted following the approval of the principles in August 2023 and
the development of a six-month training programme which will target youths
between the ages of 18 and 35.
“The programme, which covers three months of
institutionalised training and three months of community attachment, will
commence in June 2024 with an enrolment of 750 youths across the country. Those
who undergo the training will be issued with certificates on completion of the
programme.
“The national youth service programme has been renamed
Youth Service in Zimbabwe and 10 000 youths are earmarked to undergo training
in 2024.
“The youths will be drawn equally from all the country’s
ten provinces. The recruitment will be cascaded to incorporate youths in all
wards and districts and the new curriculum will infuse national orientation
with life skills training and entrepreneurial development.
“New uniforms, signage and logo have been designed and will
be registered and all production units are expected to fully use available land
and engage in commercial production units for self-sustenance,” said Dr
Muswere.
Dr Muswere said an Inter-Ministerial Implementation
Committee to oversee the implementation of the programme had been established.
Going forward, said Dr Muswere, youths who complete
training will receive priority in employment and enrolment into the public
sector and higher and tertiary education institutions, and will be prioritised
for financial support to establish new projects and businesses.
The National Youth Service was introduced to inculcate a
culture of service by supporting youth to participate constructively in nation
building activities and to inject in young people an understanding of their
role in the promotion of civic awareness, among other critical facets.
National Youth Service has been rolled out in most
countries including Namibia, Kenya, Nigeria and many other countries in Europe
and Asia.
In Nigeria, they say the programme is aimed at involving
graduates in nation-building and national development.
In Kenya, National Youth Service was established in 1964 to
train young people in important national matters such as paramilitary and
regimentation, national building programmes and technical and vocational
training in various skills and trades.
In Namibia they say it is aimed at instilling discipline
among youths, inculcating a sense of patriotism and developing the youth into
individuals with physical and mental endurance, exemplary moral and ethical
character and integrity. Herald
