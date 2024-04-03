NUST STUDENT GRANTED BAIL

A National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student who allegedly posted a provocative tribal comment on his X page demeaning Ndebele people, has been released on US$50 bail.

Tanaka Ryan Ziso (24), a final-year civil and water engineering student, who resides at the Old Mutual students’ accommodation complex in Selbourne Park appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube on Tuesday on charges of offending persons of a particular race. He was remanded out of custody and the matter will proceed by way of summons.

Ziso is being represented by Mr Tinashe Tashaya of Sengweni Legal Service.

Prosecuting, Ms Dorcas Maphosa said on March 13 this year at around 8.11pm, Ziso allegedly posted a message on his X-page (previously Twitter) using the handle “The Royal Priest of Chitungwiza @iamryantanaka.

The court heard that in the post, he allegedly expressed demeaning sentiments against the Ndebele people. The following day at around 2pm, the accused posted another message heightening the already boiling tensions.

“Printed hard copies of the contents of the accused person’s posts can be produced in court as evidence.

“The accused person had no right to post sentiments that can offend persons of a particular race, tribe and place of origin,” said Ms Maphosa. Chronicle