FUGITIVE MURDERER EXTRADITED FROM MOZA

PETER Dube, a suspected fugitive murderer, had eluded authorities for nearly three years. However, his run came to an end when he was apprehended and deported from Ireland to Mozambique. From there, he was further deported to Zimbabwe, where he was arrested upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed this significant development. Dube’s deportation from Mozambique was due to his possession of fake identity and travel documents.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of murder and attempted murder suspect, Peter Dube who has been deported from Mozambique because of possessing fake national identity and passport documents. A team of police detectives apprehended him at 1405 hours at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon arrival,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Dube, who was a Gweru-based businessman, was wanted in connection with three counts of suspected murder, one attempted murder case and violation of immigration laws. Dube, according to reports, allegedly shot his second wife, her suspected lover and a female friend in Gweru in 2021 before fleeing.

“Dube fled to South Africa before moving to Eswatini where he acquired fake identity documents and travel documents after assuming the name Xolile Mtsali. He used the fake documents to relocate to Ireland, where he applied for asylum. After being apprehended in Ireland, he was subsequently deported to Mozambique,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

While in Ireland, Dube was convicted of violating immigration laws before being deported to Mozambique after he claimed to be a citizen of that country and had assumed another alias; Armando Quenete Muchanga. He is understood to have fraudulently acquired a passport wherein he claimed to have been born on June 21, 1985.

He is set to appear in court soon to answer to two fatal shootings and an attempted murder case in Gweru on April 23, 2021. Dube had been in the custody of Mozambican authorities pending investigations into how he acquired the passport that saw him assuming the new identity.

The Southern African Development Community has a protocol on extradition of suspects among member states. According to Article 2 of the protocol titled “Obligation to Extradite”, “each state party agrees to extradite to the other, in accordance with the provisions of this protocol and their respective domestic law, any person within its jurisdiction who is wanted for prosecution or the imposition or enforcement of a sentence in the Requesting State for an extraditable offence.”

On April 23, 2021, Dube, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover, Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru’s central business district, where she lived.

He then allegedly fatally shot Shelton at close range before turning the gun on his second wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he also shot in the chest, killing her instantly. Dube allegedly went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo, who were later rushed to hospital.

He was arrested in Ireland on June 14 this year at a refugee facility in Dublin, before being convicted by the Dublin District Court for violating that country’s immigration laws. Chronicle