MOM RESCUES DAUGHTER FROM JAWS OF CROC

A FEARLESS mom is being hailed as a hero after she jumped into a crocodile-infested river and managed to rescue her daughter who had been attacked by a crocodile.

The 11 year-old girl is battling for her life after the attack on Wednesday in the Hunyani River.

Gratitude Matiko was rescued by her heroic mother, Catherine Mambo, who jumped into the river, and rescued her from the crocodile’s jaws.

“I thank God for saving my daughter and my life as well from the crocodile attack,” said Catherine.

“She was by the river banks while I was working in the garden when I heard the noise.

“I rushed and saw her being pulled by the crocodile and I jumped on top of it and it freed her.

“Her hand had already been broken and the other crocodile also attacked.”

Gratitude was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where she is currently admitted. H Metro