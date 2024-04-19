WOMAN DUPES BLIND MAN

A VISUALLY impaired man was defrauded by a companion, who then promised him a residential stand, which did not belong to her.

Jairosi Mapadza, 46, was duped by Ketai Dehwe, 37.

In January, Jairos went to Mhangura and instructed Ketai to collect his money, amounting to US$400, from two individuals, Mai Marvis and Mai Patience, and keep it until he came back.

He returned after three months only to be told that she had used the money.

Jairos told H-Metro that Ketai offered to compensate him with a residential stand at Magada. However, the stand belonged to someone else.

“Ketai showed me the residential stand in Magada in the presence of my son, Welldone Mapadza for confirmation, since I am blind,” said Jairos.

“On April 9, I phoned Ketai for the formal paperwork confirmation of the stand so that I could start building.

“Ketai told me that she was also waiting for the registered owner and this made me become suspicious of the deal.

“I carried out some investigations which revealed that the stand in question belongs to Tauro Shingirai,” said Jairos.

Jairos lodged a police report.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case saying Ketai faces fraud charges.

“Police are investigating a fraud case involving a residential stand in Epworth,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro