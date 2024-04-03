MAN EXPOSES CHEATING WIFE, KICKED OUT OF HOUSE

A MAN claims he is now being abused by his brothers-in-law, who are being sent by his wife, after he exposed her romantic flings with her workmate.

McDonald Mukosera claims he has since been thrown out of his house.

He says his life has now been turned into hell since he exposed his wife Patricia Ganga.

He accused Patricia of allegedly bedding her workmate.

He claims Patricia engaged her brothers — Richard and Tapiwa Ganga — to assault and insult him.

He says he has been thrown out of the family house and is being denied access to their child.

McDonald has already gone to court seeking protection.

He is also seeking an order from the court to help him have access to his child.

The case is expected to be heard on April 8.

“I am living in fear in the wake of the issues related to the marital challenges we are facing with Patricia,” said McDonald.

“She engaged her brothers, and a group of other men, to deal with me for exposing her shenanigans.

“Patricia forced me out of the house and is denying me access to our child as well.

“Hanzi ndinotokunyudza chete asi iye ndiye akazvipfekenura nekudanana newaanoshanda naye.

“I was left with no option than seeking justice before the courts of law.”

Patricia made headlines for faking night duty to go on romantic trips in Ruwa. H Metro