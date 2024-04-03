SCHOOLBOY KILLED IN HORSE RIDING TRAGEDY

THERE has been an outpouring of grief after an eight-year-old schoolboy, Tinaye Chibaya, died from head injuries after being dragged by a horse he had been riding in Ruwa on Easter Saturday.

Tinaye was one of the primary school pupils who were invited to attend the birthday celebrations of one of their classmates.

The pupils were accompanied by their parents to the celebrations held at Bushman Rock Safaris in Ruwa.

Tinaye was accompanied by his father, banker Brian Chibaya, and his mother, Memory Tsveture Chibaya, for the private party.

As part of the celebrations, the pupils enjoyed horse riding activities.

“The guys were having fun celebrating the birthday of one of their classmates and it was just a perfect day for the families,” said the source.

“However, things took a turn for the worse in an instant when a giraffe started charging towards the horses.

“It’s not clear what had disturbed it but this created alarm among the horses and they also started to flee.

“Some of the guys were tossed from the horses to the ground but Tinaye was unlucky.”

Added the source: “It appears his leg was trapped on the saddle and he couldn’t be freed from the fleeing horse.

“This means he was dragged for a distance and his head kept hitting the stones and rocks along the way.

“It’s something that you can never wish to happen to any child and the head injuries were so severe the boy had no chance.”

The family had left for Masvingo, where Tinaye is expected to be buried, when H-Metro visited the family home in Waterfalls.

Efforts to get a comment from authorities at Bushman Rock Safaris were unsuccessful yesterday.

Friends have bombarded online platforms to express their shock and condolences to the family.

H Metro