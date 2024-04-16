MAN DROWNS AS HE ESCAPES FROM COPS

A Harare man drowned in Mupfure River in Beatrice as he was escaping from Police officers who had found them stealing cables at Beatrice Bridge. Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said Nomatter Boss Chipembere (45) of Dzivaresekwa Extension, Harare was found floating by residents on Tuesday.

Chipembere and an accomplice jumped into the river while a third accomplice was arrested after they were found stealing Liquid cables on Monday evening.

Chazovachiyi urged the public to timeously report cases of vandalism of public structures. He also appealed for information leading to the arrest of the other two suspects.

“It is a serious offence to damage or to steal public utilities. We want to encourage members of the public to quickly report acts of vandalism against public structures. We are appealing to the public to help Police with information that may lead to the arrest of the other accused persons,” said Chazovachiyi. Masvingo Mirror