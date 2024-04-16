CHINESE BOSS SHOOTS, INJURES FOUR ILLEGAL MINERS

Chinese head of security at Bunyip Gold Mine in Filabusi, Matabeleland South, shot and injured four illegal miners who entered the mine and allegedly stole two sacks of gold ore.
Police have confirmed the incident, stating that it
occurred on April 14, 2024, when a group of 12 illegal miners broke into the
mine and engaged in a scuffle with the security personnel.
Two of the injured illegal miners have been admitted to the
United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in Bulawayo, with one who was shot in the
shoulder requiring a chest drain.
A chest drain is a narrow tube inserted between the ribs to
sit in the space between the lung and the chest wall, preventing the backflow
of fluid from the tubing into the chest cavity.
Sources informed CITE that the Chinese worker shot at the
illegal miners with live ammunition, accusing them of illegally prospecting for
gold in the mine.
“Police recovered 13 rounds of live ammunition but have not
arrested the miner as they were engaged in talks with the Chinese embassy,”
alleged one of the sources.
However, National Police Spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that they were still investigating the case to
determine what happened, given that the Chinese man is the head of security at
the mine.
“Some illegal gold miners are said to have cut the fence
and entered the mine through the breather, taking some gold ore in about two
sacks in the process, leading to a scuffle,” Nyathi said.
“Then the head of security reacted and fired some shots,
but the illegal miners did not comply. The head of security then shot at four
of the illegal miners who sustained injuries while the others fled.”
Regarding whether the Chinese worker would be arrested,
Asst. Comm. Nyathi stated that the mine was formally registered but the armed
illegal miners committed a criminal act.
“There are two aspects to this case: the criminal act by
the miners and the shooting incident. This is a registered mine with a valid
certificate of operations and permits,” said the national spokesperson.
Asst. Comm. Nyathi said the 12 illegal miners were armed
and returned to the mine to attack the security officers.
“The illegal miners later returned and attacked the
security officer, taking away the gold ore. They were carrying machetes and
other weapons,” he said.
“Police are conducting investigations, and we will issue a
detailed statement in due course.” CITE
