I WANT MY MONEY : PUNTER TAKES FIGHT TO LOTTERIES BOARD

BETTING company Bezbets, convicted and fined last month for defrauding a punter of US$5 200 he won after playing a game, has now been referred to the Lotteries and Gaming Board (LGB) by the punter who is still waiting for his winnings.

Bezbets was on March 15 fined US$500 by Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero for swindling Mr Prosper Dembedza, who has now written to the board as he continues to struggle to get his winnings.

“My main issue now is to seek your intervention as the regulator for all betting and gaming institutions in the land. I would like you to assist me to get my money as I won legally as proven by the country’s courts of justice. I have 100 percent confidence in this board since it is the regulator and final destination in restoring sanity in my case. I plead with you to ensure that I get what I won legally.

“Your favourable decision will not just only benefit me, but will be a landmark judgment which will go a long way in assisting other disadvantaged punters countrywide. We as punters need to feel your presence, we need to see you standing for our rights against such dishonest betting institutions,” he wrote.

LGB chief executive officer Dr Misheck Chingozha could not comment on the issue saying he needed to first follow laid down procedures before acting.

“Regrettably, there is no response for you yet, but we are on it. Once a position is adopted you will be the first to know,” he said. Herald