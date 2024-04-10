EX ZACC COMMISSIONER DRAGGED TO COURT

FORMER Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner Farai Chinyani and her husband Tendai Chinyani appeared in court yesterday facing a charge of malicious damage to property.

The duo allegedly damaged a boom gate in Borrowdale after trying to enter a residential area by force.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi remanded Farai (49) and Tendai (60), both Borrowdale residents, out of custody to April 16 for possible trial commencement.

The complainant is Carrick Creagh security represented by Cornilious Tsikiwa, who is the chief security officer.

Prosecutor Ms Kudzai Manyadza alleged that on April 5, Tsikiwa was on guard duty at a gated residential community in Carrick Creagh, when the couple arrived and demanded to enter the premises.

Tsikiwa advised them that they were not allowed to enter according to the community constitution since they had an outstanding balance of US$600 for security and other services.

This did not go down well with them and they went on to forcefully twist the electronic boom gate, breaking it in the process.

A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the pair.

The court heard that the value of damaged property was US$300. Herald