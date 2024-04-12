FORMER CHIEF ARRESTED FOR PRESIDING OVER CASES

FORMER acting Chief Saurombe, Raymond Saurombe, was arrested last weekend while presiding over cases for allegedly impersonating a traditional leader following the expiry of his tenure.

Saurombe (60), of Saurombe Village in Chimanimani, was arrested by a team from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order (Manicaland) following a complaint from the recently installed Chief Oliver Saurombe (86) through his son, Mr Prince Tendai Saurombe.

Saurombe was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe on Monday, and was remanded out of custody to April 30 on his own cognisance (free bail).

He was ordered to continue residing at his given address, and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Ms Tinotenda Muzondo appeared for the State, while Saurombe was represented by Mr Passmore Nyakureba of Maunga, Manda and Associates Legal Practitioners.

The Manica Post gathered that sometime in 2016, the accused person was appointed by the Saurombe family as the acting Chief Saurombe until the appointment of a substantive chief, which was approved by President Mnangagwa.

The accused started presiding over the community court in Saurombe area, among other chiefs’ duties.

On October 9, 2023, President Mnangagwa in terms of Section 283(a) (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 3 (1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act, Chapter 29:17 appointed Mr Oliver Saurombe as the substantive Chief Saurombe and the accused was informed of the development.

Ms Muzondo said: “On October 19, 2023, the substantive Chief Saurombe, Mr Oliver Saurombe, gave the special and irrevocable power of attorney to his son, Mr Prince Tendai Saurombe (56) to act as Chief Saurombe due to his ill-health.

“The accused person continued conducting the official duties of Chief Saurombe well knowing that a substantive chief had been appointed.”

On April 6, Mr Prince Tendai Saurombe made a police report that the accused person was impersonating Chief Saurombe and was still conducting official duties and presiding over the chief’s court in Saurombe area of Chimanimani.

On April 7, a team from CID Law and Order (Manicaland) visited Saurombe area of Chimanimani, and found the accused person at Chief Saurombe’s Community Court where he was presiding over the community disputes well knowing that Mr Oliver Saurombe had been appointed as the substantive Chief Saurombe.

The accused person was arrested and taken to C.I.D Law and Order Manicaland for further management. Manica Post