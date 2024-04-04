FIRST LADY : I PRACTICE WHAT I PREACH

AGRIC4She patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has a thriving garden and other various projects at the backyard of her home as she practices what she preaches when encouraging women to use their hands for the nourishment of their families.
The garden where she grows a variety of vegetables, is ever
green and thriving.
Using that small space, Amai Mnangagwa is also rearing a
breed of chickens called Brahma, road runners, broilers, rabbits and quail
birds.
A farmer in her own right, the First Lady is showing women
the wonders one can make using small pieces of land at their disposal.
A hands-on person who is results-oriented, the mother of
the nation personally plants, weeds and waters her garden.
Growing one’s own food and vegetables, Dr Mnangagwa
frequently advises, helps meet families’ dietary needs and removes strain on
budgets, thus contributing to curbing gender-based violence.
She grows vegetables that include a rare produce of
pumpkins called Menina Rajada and Mini paulista pumpkins, originally from
Russia.
The mother of the nation bought the pumpkin seeds from Russia during her working visit to that country with the aim of giving local farmers variety since the produce is extra huge compared to our local pumpkins.
She is also distributing the seed to local farmers for them
to have a variety of produce.
Other vegetables in her garden include bush potatoes, which
she was introduced to by women in Manicaland during her cook-out competitions.
She also has butter beans, spinach, tomatoes, onions and
carrots.
Covo, tsunga, rape, comfrey vegetables, green paper,
cabbage, cauliflower, peas, garlic, lettuce and maize complete the long list of
vegetables that she is growing.
Dr Mnangagwa who has a passion for the empowerment of
women, has also unlocked doors for various women to venture into projects like
poultry production and market gardening, by providing them with starter packs
leaving no one behind.
She also frequently dries the vegetables for distribution
to the needy and also for her feeding programmes for schoolchildren and the
elderly.
“I do this regularly to assist those in need. People must
always have food to meet their nutritional requirements and whenever I get to
them, as a mother, I always have something to give them. I urge women to
utilise whatever piece of land they have even in their backyards to do
gardening and plant different types of vegetables. Izvi zvinoita kuti usagare
uchitsvaga mari yekunotenga zvinhu zvaunokwanisa kuzvirimira kana kupfuya
wega,” she said.
Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady has
been a light of hope for the less privileged whom she constantly supplies with
foodstuffs to meet their nutritional needs and other basic needs.
Her efforts, are a great lesson to the entire womenfolk to
learn to use their hands for the benefit of their communities and families.
Herald
