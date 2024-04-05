BOSSO BABES IN BRUTAL FIGHT OVER MARRIED LOVER



THERE was an unlikely visitor at the popular Highlanders Football Club drinking spot recently when an ambulance was called in to ferry two ladies who had daringly stabbed each other with broken beer bottles, allegedly fighting over a man.

Police confirmed that two women recently badly injured each other at the home of football giants in Bulawayo, after stabbing each other with beer bottles over a suspected boyfriend and had to be ferried by an ambulance for medical treatment.

The ladies at the centre of the physical fight that almost turned fatal were identified as Vivian Ngwenya and Tholakele Dube of Tshabalala and Emganwini suburbs respectively. They are both aged 33.

While the rest of Bosso supporters were consoling one another after their favourite team failed to clinch three points from city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs after a draw at Barbourfields Stadium, the two ladies, who proudly refer to themselves as “Bosso babes”, had other ideas

Sources claimed Ngwenya and Dube had their score to settle, over a boyfriend. B-Metro spoke to two patrons who saw the ladies, drenched in blood, being ferried into an ambulance.

“The boyfriend was buying beer for both Vivian and Tholakele while they were seated at different tables. Vivian went to the toilet and Tholakele followed her and they must have confronted each other there and started fighting. Another lady went to the toilet and came back screaming wathi abantu bayabulalana e-toilet (people are killing each other in the toilet). The clubhouse manager rushed to the toilet and separated the two after they had stabbed each other with beer bottles,” said one of the B-Metro sources.

The other source claimed the boyfriend is a married man known at the Bosso clubhouse for buying alcohol for a group of ladies who call themselves “Bosso babes”.

Bulawayo police spokesman Inspector Abdenico Ncube confirmed the almost fatal stabbings at the home of the Bulawayo football giants.

“The accused persons had a misunderstanding over a boyfriend. They followed each other to the toilet and they started fighting using beer bottles. The clubhouse manager caught them and called for an ambulance which took them to Mpilo Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

“The next day Vivian Ngwenya made a police report which led to the arrest of Tholakele Dube and the two paid a fine after admitting to the offence. They were both charged with disorderly conduct in a public place,” said the police spokesman. B Metro