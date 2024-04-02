CHINESE NATIONAL UP FOR US$200K FRAUD

A CHINESE national who allegedly defrauded a man of US$200 000 in a money transfer deal, has appeared in court.

Li Bowen, also known as Robert (33), appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with fraud.

He was admitted to US$500 bail and returns to court on April 30.

Prosecuting, Mr Loveti Muringwa, alleged that on March 18, Li lied to the complainant and Edson Makuvise that he could give them cash if the complainant transfers US$200 000 into his Hebei Chengxin Co Ltd Bank of China account, for his chemicals.

The State alleges that the complainant then transferred the US$200 000 into the given account number and forwarded the proof of payment to Li.

The complainant and Makuvise made efforts to get the money from Li but he became evasive and resolved to report the case to the police.

As a result of the alleged fraud, the complainant suffered a prejudice of US$200 000 and nothing was recovered. Herald