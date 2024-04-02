ANOTHER 19 DRUG DEALERS ESCAPE JAIL

Another 19 drug dealers have been sentenced to community service or received heavy fines in the latest blitz against the vice.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were continuing to name and shame drug lords and suppliers, a policy that saw lists published on January 22 and March 19.

The latest 19 are Wandile Dakamela who was jailed for 12 months for possession of mbanje and liquor; Tsitsi Kwaramba, 12 months for possession of unregistered medicines; Edgar Mwapamba to six months for possession of crystal meth; Precious Mavhiza to nine months for possession of crystal meth; Blessing Muparadonha fined US$150 for possession of mbanje; Michelle Masango fined US$120 for possession of 310ml power plus haute energie; Julian John Nyathi jailed 18 months for possession of cocaine; Vision Kuzondidini 10 months for possession of mbanje; Chipo Chapwanya 18 months for possession of mbanje; Tichaona Chivige 350 hours community service for possession of mbanje; Norest Chaora 175 hours community service for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines; Simbarashe Zimuto 310 hours community service for possession of cocaine; Brenda Bvuma 210 hours community service for possession of unregistered medicine; Winnie Machikiti jailed 14 months for possession of mbanje; Tinotenda Tsuro fined US$100 for possession of mbanje; Romeo Nyambera jailed 30 months for possession of mbanje; Pride Jerfery Machidza fined US$700 for possession of crystal meth; Jacob Gumbu 210 hours of community service for possession of Broncleer cough syrup; and Gift Mushati fined US$150 for possession of dangerous drugs.

Sentences will vary considerably depending on circumstances. Even where the charge has to be based on possession, rather than dealing, a magistrate will take into account the quantities possessed with large quantities drawing the higher sentences as these could be used for future dealing.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to name and shame drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country. The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197.”

In January this year, police named and shamed another 24 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts.

Recently, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said cartels and individuals peddling drugs in Zimbabwe or using the country as a transit point will be hunted down.

Police are also conducting drug abuse awareness campaigns countrywide to save the masses from the devastating effects of dangerous substances.

The CID Drugs and Narcotics section recently embarked on an operation to curb drug abuse code-named, “No to drug and substance abuse” and several suspects were rounded up and caged.

According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation in the country are classified into the following categories: depressants, stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement products and sex enhancers.

Drug abuse is also contributing to the rise in the commission of serious offences.

