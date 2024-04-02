ANOTHER 19 DRUG DEALERS ESCAPE JAIL

Another 19 drug dealers have been sentenced to community service or received heavy fines in the latest blitz against the vice.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were continuing to name and shame drug
lords and suppliers, a policy that saw lists published on January 22 and March
19.
The latest 19 are Wandile Dakamela who was jailed for 12
months for possession of mbanje and liquor; Tsitsi Kwaramba, 12 months for
possession of unregistered medicines; Edgar Mwapamba to six months for
possession of crystal meth; Precious Mavhiza to nine months for possession of
crystal meth; Blessing Muparadonha fined US$150 for possession of mbanje;
Michelle Masango fined US$120 for possession of 310ml power plus haute energie;
Julian John Nyathi jailed 18 months for possession of cocaine; Vision Kuzondidini
10 months for possession of mbanje; Chipo Chapwanya 18 months for possession of
mbanje; Tichaona Chivige 350 hours community service for possession of mbanje;
Norest Chaora 175 hours community service for unlawful possession of
unregistered medicines; Simbarashe Zimuto 310 hours community service for
possession of cocaine; Brenda Bvuma 210 hours community service for possession
of unregistered medicine; Winnie Machikiti jailed 14 months for possession of
mbanje; Tinotenda Tsuro fined US$100 for possession of mbanje; Romeo Nyambera
jailed 30 months for possession of mbanje; Pride Jerfery Machidza fined US$700
for possession of crystal meth; Jacob Gumbu 210 hours of community service for
possession of Broncleer cough syrup; and Gift Mushati fined US$150 for
possession of dangerous drugs.
Sentences will vary considerably depending on
circumstances. Even where the charge has to be based on possession, rather than
dealing, a magistrate will take into account the quantities possessed with
large quantities drawing the higher sentences as these could be used for future
dealing.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no
going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse,” said Asst Comm
Nyathi. Through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and
Substance Abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to name and shame
drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country. The public is urged to
continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the
National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197.”
In January this year, police named and shamed another 24
drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts.
Recently, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister
Kazembe Kazembe said cartels and individuals peddling drugs in Zimbabwe or
using the country as a transit point will be hunted down.
Police are also conducting drug abuse awareness campaigns
countrywide to save the masses from the devastating effects of dangerous
substances.
The CID Drugs and Narcotics section recently embarked on an
operation to curb drug abuse code-named, “No to drug and substance abuse” and
several suspects were rounded up and caged.
According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation
in the country are classified into the following categories: depressants,
stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement
products and sex enhancers.
Drug abuse is also contributing to the rise in the
commission of serious offences.
