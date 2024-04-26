BY-ELECTIONS TODAY

ALL logistical arrangements are in place for today’s by-elections in Harare East and Mount Pleasant contituencies in Harare, with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission calling on registered voters to exercise their right to choose a representative of their choice.
By-elections are being held to fill vacancies created
following the resignations from the National Assembly of former CCC legislators
Ms Fadzai Mahere in Mt Pleasant and Mr Allan Markham in Harare East.
In Harare East, Zanu PF’s Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka will
battle it out with independent candidate Ms Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, while in
Mount Pleasant Zanu PF’s Cde George Mashavave will contest against Mr Brian
Tiki, an independent.
ZEC Chief Elections Officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana told a
media briefing yesterday that ZEC was ready to facilitate the voting of those
registered in the two constituencies.
“So far, seven multi-party liaison committee meetings have
been held. As you are aware, these are mehanisms for the candidates and the
parties that are contesting to use as a platform to resolve their disputes, if
any, but I can quickly say there are no major issues that were reported in
those meetings and we hope there will be no major issues as we go ahead,” he
said.
“As far as we are concerned, up to now, the political
environment is very peaceful and encouraging for voters to go and participate
in these elections and we urge them to do so.
“Our preparations are also in terms of election material as
well as human resources and I can confirm that the material and human resources
are now in place and ready for the elections tomorrow.”
ZEC had also displayed the voters roll as they usually do,
to enable voters to check their names and the polling station they are
registered to avoid being turned away. “As I speak officials are on the ground
and are doing rehearsals in preparation for tomorrow (today),” said Mr
Silaigwana.
For Harare East, which has 36 558 registered voters, ZEC
has printed 38 850 ballots while for Mt Pleasant, with 39 582 registered
voters, 42 300 ballots have been printed.
The ballots were printed by the Printing and Minting
Company of Zimbabwe. As of Thursday, two local journalists and 98 local
observers had been accredited while ward elections officers and their deputies
and presiding and polling officers had already been deployed. The budget for
the elections is US$300 000, and the funds have already been disbursed, a
development that prompted Mr Silaigwana to thank the Government for its
support. Herald
