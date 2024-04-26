BY-ELECTIONS TODAY

ALL logistical arrangements are in place for today’s by-elections in Harare East and Mount Pleasant contituencies in Harare, with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission calling on registered voters to exercise their right to choose a representative of their choice.

By-elections are being held to fill vacancies created following the resignations from the National Assembly of former CCC legislators Ms Fadzai Mahere in Mt Pleasant and Mr Allan Markham in Harare East.

In Harare East, Zanu PF’s Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka will battle it out with independent candidate Ms Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, while in Mount Pleasant Zanu PF’s Cde George Mashavave will contest against Mr Brian Tiki, an independent.

ZEC Chief Elections Officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana told a media briefing yesterday that ZEC was ready to facilitate the voting of those registered in the two constituencies.

“So far, seven multi-party liaison committee meetings have been held. As you are aware, these are mehanisms for the candidates and the parties that are contesting to use as a platform to resolve their disputes, if any, but I can quickly say there are no major issues that were reported in those meetings and we hope there will be no major issues as we go ahead,” he said.

“As far as we are concerned, up to now, the political environment is very peaceful and encouraging for voters to go and participate in these elections and we urge them to do so.

“Our preparations are also in terms of election material as well as human resources and I can confirm that the material and human resources are now in place and ready for the elections tomorrow.”

ZEC had also displayed the voters roll as they usually do, to enable voters to check their names and the polling station they are registered to avoid being turned away. “As I speak officials are on the ground and are doing rehearsals in preparation for tomorrow (today),” said Mr Silaigwana.

For Harare East, which has 36 558 registered voters, ZEC has printed 38 850 ballots while for Mt Pleasant, with 39 582 registered voters, 42 300 ballots have been printed.

The ballots were printed by the Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe. As of Thursday, two local journalists and 98 local observers had been accredited while ward elections officers and their deputies and presiding and polling officers had already been deployed. The budget for the elections is US$300 000, and the funds have already been disbursed, a development that prompted Mr Silaigwana to thank the Government for its support. Herald